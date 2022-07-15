Parishioners use canoes to attend mass in flooded church

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Catholic churchgoers beat all odds by attending service despite the church being flooded.

A parish priest was spotted conducting mass in the flooded church, in a video that has gone viral online.

The members of the community has demonstrated that nothing can stop them from communing with their Maker as they storm their place of worship in canoes.

Canoes were used as benches by parishioners who did not want to be hindered from entering the house of God by elements outside their control.

The little congregation who sat in their canoes could be heard singing the hymns as the priest prepared to give holy communion to them.

Watch the video below:

 

