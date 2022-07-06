Pastor makes men transfer money to their wife, girlfriend during church service (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian preacher has been spotted in a viral clip urging the male members of his church to send money to their various partners.

During a church service, he told the married men to rise up and told them to get their phones.

Men who have girlfriends with whom they are in committed relationships were also requested, by the clergyman, to stand up and pull out their phones.

The preacher then proceeded to instruct the men to send money to their wives or girlfriends right then and there.

Those who did not have their partners’ account number were asked to collect it from them and make the transfer.

Watch the video below:

