“Pay Mummy wa her 4 million” Netizens drag Isbae U over alleged unpaid debt as he splashes millions on a new car

Adebayo Ridwan, better known as Isbae U, a popular Nigerian skit maker, has been dragged online after spending thousands of dollars, equating to millions, on his new Benz car.

Photos and videos of the new whip have gone viral, drawing the attention of netizens who have accused Isbae U of owing his ex-girlfriend and actress, Kemi Ikeseedun, also known as Mummy wa, money.

Recall that Isbae U and his ex-girlfriend, Mummy Wa rocked the internet when news broke out that the skit maker dumped her and extorted her of her hard-earned money.

Isbae U was also accused of hitting Mummy Wa during arguments. This report was later confirmed when the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram, and a video clip surfaced online that captured the skitmaker cheating.

Isbae U defended himself via his Instagram stories, where he disclosed his side of the story.

According to him, the money Mummy Wa gave him was just a mere contribution to the house and car he bought and that she gave it to him out of love, not forcefully.

He wrote:

“He were in love , I know..it looks bad now, but oh..I swear we were in love about the house, yes out of like 50million she supported me with 4m and she even said “I wish. I had more to give you and I said “oh this is important to me”. I didn’t beg her for the money and never forcefully collected it from her, never never it was love that made her do it and I have done so so much for her too that I don’t even need to mention, she also wiling gave me 2m from what I used to get my car, which she was already planning to surprise me with ..and now that she said she wants the money back because she’s so sure I am with my ex. I sent her Im already and I have agreed to pay the rest with no argument.”

Netizens who are yet to move on from the drama have taken to instagram to query Isbae U on his alleged fraud. He was asked to restore the 4 million naira he owed Mummy wa. However he was congratulated by some while others questioned his source of income.

Read captions below



Watch the video below;

See reactions;

Therealprincessbims: Sha pay mummy wa her 4M I know say you still dey make skits sha

Damilolabanire: Hope he has refunded mummy wa?

Damoope: Have you paid mummy wa her money ?

mii_ra_belle: It can’t be only skit sha. If not let me start thinking of how to get my team

joshchukwuebuka: We need to question this skit makers… there’s something the are not telling us

mii_ra_belle: It can’t be only skit sha. If not let me start thinking of how to get my team

joshchukwuebuka: We need to question this skit makers… there’s something the are not telling us