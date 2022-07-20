“People mistake me for their elder sister” – Proud young mum shows off her 4 children

A tiktoker identified as @hrhabi has shown off her children while also revealing the challenge she passes through while raising them.

According to her, each time she travels with her children they always get interviewed by authorities who think they trying to run away.

She wrote:

“I literally have to take their birth certificates with me, whenever I take them abroad on holidays😩

We’ve been stopped before and the authorities of the country we went to on holiday assumed we were all siblings trying to run away🤣

The girls got my gene 😬 they both don’t like it, cos people see them and assume they are a lot younger than their ages 🤣”

Here are some reactions:

@essaaav:Did you have your daughter at age 2???you look amazing 😍

@nomi_469:See, if I don’t look this good after 4 kids, imma have to ask someone some hard questions 😅 you have beautiful babies 🥰

@loveroftequila:Wooooooooooowwwwww🥰🥰🥰 your family is absolutely beautiful

@taweenie:They ain’t your siblings ma ???😫😫😫

@elinalaberryosaro:ha God when my own gonreachbage, make I rest from work and look good for both me and my husband

@sistac20:aren’t their passports enough (goodness know where our birth certificates are 😂)

@myesperer:Excuse me miss wait did you stop the time whiles the world still continued?Sorry you could be like the oldest. Damm not aged at all😳Wow👏🏾👏🏾💯

See the video and comments below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNHtnpSN/?k=1