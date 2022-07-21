Peter Okoye responds after being called out for failing to pay back N140K following loan of N7K (Video)

Peter Okoye, a member of the PSquare band, responds to the complaint of a social media user who called him out for not repaying the loan he had received.

Following a loan of N7,000 from the musician, a Twitter user called him out for an overdue debt of N140,000.

“Oga, respect urself and refund my money. U no go see peace till u send me back my monie, insha Allah! No embarrass urself bcos of small change, send me back my monie. U wey don get, dey collect frm me wey still dey hustle, ah! U no get shame. Refund my monie”

Peter Okoye responded by denouncing the assertion as a scam perpetrated by impostors using his name and brand.

The musician also provided evidence of the crooks’ strategies, including a doctored video of his face.

“I’m sure it’s one of this videos! Pls watch carefully and tell me if this video looks real to you and it’s not even my voice! Those are my old videos when I used to call zoom winners! It was replayed to you and made it look like the NETWORK was bad so you continue via texting”