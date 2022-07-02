Photo of ‘Virgin Mary’ reportedly appear at Catholic Church in Calabar

Parishioners at St. Charles Lwanga Catholic Church in Calabar, Cross River State, have confirmed that they saw the ‘Virgin Mary’ appear at their church.
Rev. Fr. Evaristus Bassey shared several photos on Twitter of a translucent that allegedly appeared at the parish, noting that more than 100 people witnessed the event.
Captioning the photos, Fr. Bassey wrote:
”On Wednesday 22-6-2022 the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared in one of our parishes in Calabar, St. Charles Lwanga. It was something more than 100 people witnessed, even a Protestant pastor who came to visit his cousin, the assistant priest.
“He took these pictures. The rays around her were too bright for a clear picture. She moved up to the Shrine dedicated to her and then was taken up. “It was amazing, the entire aura around the parish, that evening. She didn’t say anything to anyone. But I think she came to assure of God’s presence with us.
“Even the rays of light on the premises showed there was something happening.”
