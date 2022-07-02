TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My Marriage Ended In A Very Bad Way – Throwback Interview Of…

Paul Okoye’s wife accuses him of having affair with their…

“JJC was sent out because he did not submit to his wife, Funke” –…

Photo of ‘Virgin Mary’ reportedly appear at Catholic Church in Calabar

News
By Ezie Innocent

Parishioners at St. Charles Lwanga Catholic Church in Calabar, Cross River State, have confirmed that they saw the ‘Virgin Mary’ appear at their church.


Rev. Fr. Evaristus Bassey shared several photos on Twitter of a translucent that allegedly appeared at the parish, noting that more than 100 people witnessed the event.

Captioning the photos, Fr. Bassey wrote:

READ ALSO

Attackers of Catholic Church in Ondo will suffer eternal…

Movie producer, Emmanuel Eneji and 19 others charged by EFCC…

”On Wednesday 22-6-2022 the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared in one of our parishes in Calabar, St. Charles Lwanga. It was something more than 100 people witnessed, even a Protestant pastor who came to visit his cousin, the assistant priest.

“He took these pictures. The rays around her were too bright for a clear picture. She moved up to the Shrine dedicated to her and then was taken up. “It was amazing, the entire aura around the parish, that evening. She didn’t say anything to anyone. But I think she came to assure of God’s presence with us.

“Even the rays of light on the premises showed there was something happening.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My Marriage Ended In A Very Bad Way – Throwback Interview Of Funke Akindele…

Paul Okoye’s wife accuses him of having affair with their housemaid, presents…

“JJC was sent out because he did not submit to his wife, Funke” – Lady claims…

Kate Henshaw finally opens up about the man in her life (Video)

Why our marriage crashed – Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, JJCSkillz

Tonto Dikeh opens up on relationship with Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike (Video)

Nigerian lady mourns her boyfriend who died at 20 (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Photo of ‘Virgin Mary’ reportedly appear at Catholic Church in Calabar

Why Psquare might breakup again – Uche Maduagwu

Lady rejoices as her aunt welcomes a baby after 12 years of waiting and 2…

Bobrisky reportedly dragged to court days following lavish housewarming party

2face Idibia’s Wife, Annie Idibia React To Blessing CEO’s…

Kate Henshaw finally opens up about the man in her life (Video)

Toolz blows hot as she speaks on Funke Akindele, husband split

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More