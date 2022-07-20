TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Popular dancer, Korra Obidi has shared the shocking message she received from a rac!st.

In a lengthy message, the angry rac!st called Korra a “black wh*re” and her kids “ugly africans”, claimed she was trying to use “fashion” to woo her estranged husband Justin Dean back, but he had realized she wasn’t his type.

The online hater went on to cuss her children; the rac!st accused her of putting her child, which the rac!st described as ‘dirty fat baby’, on a diet so that she can look like her father.

Sharing the message, Korra asked her fans whether they still want to be famous because she gets such kinds of message on a daily basis.

See screenshot of the message below;

