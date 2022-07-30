Police arrest slay queen for buying drinks worth N420k with a fake transfer

A young Nigerian lady was arrested for being dubious after she paid for drinks at a nightclub with a fake transfer.

According to reports, she ordered drinks worth N420,000 and paid the waitress with a fake alert.

Police were called in to arrest the alleged big girl after she was apprehended and interrogated by a group of people.

A video circulating online shows when she was paraded and embarrassed for not having money to pay after ordering 7 bottles of expensive drinks.

Another part of the footage shows when police officers arrived to take her to the station. A lady who filmed the encounter expressed hope that her lawyer would secure 5 years jail term for the suspect.

Watch the video below;