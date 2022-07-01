Policemen seen f!ghting each other over a bag in Gbagada, Lagos (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A viral video captures a group of officers of the Nigeria Police getting physical with each other over a bag.

The incident is reported to have been captured at Gbagada in Lagos state.

They were seen fighting over a bag while some were armed and others weren’t.

Although it is not clear what the said bag contains, social media users have however speculated that it could be money.

Some of the officers were seen still clothed in their work garb while engaging in scuffle in full glare of the public.

See netizens reactions;

enetimi_sheila wrote: “If secure the bag was a situation”

lizzybabylious wrote: ” see our officer of the law”

poshest_hope wrote: ” Whoever added this soundtrack can not make heaven”

Watch the video below:

