Portable blows hot after Davido unfollowed him on Instagram over his support for APC (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Up and coming singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has reacted after sensational singer, Davido unfollowed him on Instagram.

The controversial musician threw his weight behind the APC as he declared his support for Bola Tinubu as well as Governor Gboyega Oyetola, the APC Guber candidate.

However, Davido supports his uncle Ademola Adeleke who happens to be in the opposition party, PDP.

The singer has supposedly unfollowed Portable due to their apparent clash of interest.

Portable who had noticed this took to his social media page to talk about how he’s being unfollowed because of his support for Oyetola.

Although, Portable did not mention Davido’s name, it’s clear who the message was meant for.

Watch him speak below:

