“Protect yours balls at all cost” – James Brown’s recent photos sparks reactions

James Brown Obialor, a popular Nigerian crossdresser based in London, sparked outrage after posting some photos on Instagram.

James Brown, who never fails to make people laugh, struck some amusing poses in London, United Kingdom, which set tongues wagging.

Sharing the photos, he wrote:

“Beauty is power a smile is its sword”

As expected, celebrities and followers took to the comment section to drop their various thoughts about the eye-catching images.

Actress, Nkechi Blessing who was among those who reacted to the clip wrote;

“What is that second slide Bro James?”

Check out other reactions below:

Ugochukwu_daniel_ wrote:

“The second slide says” protect yours balls at all cost”

just.celestina wrote:

“Person nine months”

jay_beeyyy wrote:

“Wtf is that second slide??”

Steffyniie_ wrote:

“2nd slide had me rolling, but last slide tho.”

Iam_do.nald wrote:

“My guy well well”