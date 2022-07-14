Quack nurse kills pregnant woman and her baby in Delta state

Human Rights Activist, Kelvin Ejumudo has narrated a story of how a lady lost her baby and was damaged after being attended to by a quack nurse.

According to him, the lady pretended to be a nurse and left the pregnant woman in a pool of bl0od, resulting in the death of the baby.

He wrote:

“Beware of Quark Nurses!

One Mrs Ebi Igho who resides off New era street jakpa Road,Effurun in uvwie local Government council area of Delta state,was today Arrested by me for delivering a pregnant woman Mrs Vivian surname withheld and in the process she lost the baby and went into serious bleeding from 9:am till 8pm in the evening after the baby has breached in the womb and she went ahead to give the mother multiple cuts that left her in the pool of her blood before she was rushed to central Hospital Warri and in the process her womb was removed in order to save her life.

When interrogated Mrs ebi igho the fake Nurse is not a registered Nurse and has not gone through any medical institution from any universities but was operating in isolation as a quarks thereby endangering the life’s of pregnant women.

She carried out this process with the use of a touch light and no Generating set and no license to operate as a Nurse.

I want to specially appreciate the DPO EKPAN Division CSP Bulus Rimamchirika Musa who gave me a patrol hilux for this arrest,Mr and Mrs Igho are cooling off at the ekpan police station and will be charged to court for prosecution.

My advice to our pregnant mothers and sisters please stop patronizing Quarks for your safety and that of the unborn child,go to Government hospitals and health centers for medical check up and Anti natal procedures.

Am calling on the Delta state Government and the Commissioner of health Delta state to rise up to the ovation and ensure such unprofessional outlets within the state is destroyed and culprits arrested,The Nigerian medical Association(NMA)must put their toes on the ground as well to monitor such illegal personalities.

Activist Kelvin Ejumudo

State pro committee for the defense of human rights

And state secretary Delta state human rights protection congress.

#GodBlessHumanity”

