Ram escapes to roof of storey building during Sallah in Ajegunle

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Residents in Ajegunle, Lagos State, are on edge after a ram escaped from its owner and climbed to the top of a building.

It broke free from its confinement just as its Muslim owner was going to butcher it for Sallah celebrations.

In a social media video making the rounds on the internet, the animal can be seen on the roof of a two-story building in the Ajegunle neighborhood evading capture.

The animal which as it appears knew it wouldn’t live to see another day decided to make the run for it.

Locals were heard expressing surprise at how the ram managed to reach the roof.

Watch the video below:

 

