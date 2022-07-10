Reactions as Israel DMW bows and ‘worships’ Davido in viral video

Israel DMW, David “Davido” Adeleke’s logistics manager, has shown unflinching allegiance to his boss.

Israel bowed down for Davido, who was rocking a crisp white shirt and bow tie, in a popular video he shared on his Instagram story.

The sensational singer was sipping from his wine glass and sitting like a boss as his aide eulogized him with his actions.

Israel was seen bending down to Davido’s feet while a hymn of praise and worship was playing in the background at the end of the clip.

pretty.daniella_ wrote: “Davido and Isreal matter 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

ademii_____ wrote: “David is tired”

sophia_odoma wrote: “Omo e go get the way person go do things for you for this life ehn, You will lacks ways to show gratitude ThankGod for good people like Davido”

