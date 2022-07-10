Reactions as Kizz Daniel tells lady he hijacked during concert to ‘DM’ him (Video)

Popular singer, Kizz Daniel has sparked reactions after he told the lady he hoisted from the rear at his performance to message him.

The “Yeba” crooner has been touring the United States for days now, shutting down various arenas.

This has suddenly taken a different turn at his recent performance when he apparently got ‘wild’ on stage.

Kizz At first, Daniel could be seen squatting and putting his hands on the twerking woman’s bum.

The audience cheered enthusiastically as the crooner lifted her and dropped his microphone in the space of a single second.

The musician instructed the woman to message him directly while posting the footage on his Instagram page.

He wrote: “DM me”

His post has stirred reactions from netizens:

