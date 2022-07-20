Reactions as last Facebook post of priest killed by terrorists in Kaduna details what to expect in 2023 elections

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Reverend Father John Mark Cheitnum’s final Facebook post before his kidnapping and death drew mixed reactions.

The post, which predicted what would happen during the elections, went viral after the cleric was reportedly killed by his kidnappers in Kaduna State.

Terrorists kidnapped Rev. Father Cheitnum and his colleague, Reverend Father Donatus Cleopas, on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the rectory of Christ the King Catholic Church, Yadin Garu in the state’s Lere Local Government Area.

Unfortunately, the priest’s decomposing body was discovered at a farm in a nearby village on Tuesday, July 19, while Reverend Father Cleopas escaped from the abductors.

On July 10, 2022, the slain cleric had taken to his official Facebook page to write: “2023 Election is going to be between Nigerians vs The Enemies of Nigeria. Obi-diently Nigerians will WIN.”

Reacting, Nigerians aired different views, with many positing that the cleric may have been killed due to his remark.

