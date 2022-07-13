Reactions as Tacha loses her cool after Nicki Minaj sent love to either ‘Tasha or Tacha’ (Video)

Social media users have reacted after popular Trinidadian-American rapper, Nicki Minaj sent out love to either Tacha Akide or Tasha Cobbs.

The rapper who was speaking to her fans garnered lots of comments of admiration and love from both fans and colleagues.

When Tasha Cobbs Leonard, an American gospel singer, and Natacha Akide, a reality celebrity, publicly commented on Nicki’s video, Nicki Minaj publicly declared her admiration for either Tacha or Tasha.

There was some uncertainty because she didn’t say to whom she was referring, and the two names sounded similar.

Tacha however took to her social media page to proclaim that she has been acknowledge by the rapper but netizens insisted that Nicki was referring to Tasha Cobbs.

See some reactions below:

