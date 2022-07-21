In a viral video, Oluwatenola Jermaine Womanda, son of popular Nigerian fashion designer, Toyin Lawani was seen fearleassly jumping off a balcony.

The video was shared by his mother, Toyin Lawani who revealed that she allowed him to do what he wanted, just to motivate him to always go for whatever he wants, without looking at the risk since life is already full of risks.

The 8-year-old was seen in the video wearing a Spider-Man’s inspired costume, doing the Spider-Man’s stunt of dropping to the ground from the balcony of their house, which was high.

The video has attracted lots of reactions among Netizens as people have praised Lord Maine for being so fearless, while others are cautioning his mother for letting him indulge in a risky activity.

Lord Maine is a child actor, who is also the only son of Toyin Lawani, a Nigerian Model, and fashion designer.