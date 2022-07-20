Reactions as young couple engage in physical fight hours after sharing loved-up video

A young Nigerian couple has stirred varied reactions on social meda about how individuals should not believe every picture-perfect relationship they see on various social media platforms.

The couple had released a romantic video of themselves earlier that day to show a happy relationship, but the truth was very different.

In the video shared online, the man and his woman were seen kissing and cuddling on the bed. However, hours later, they got into a heated argument

They got into such a heated brawl outside of their apartment that their neighbors had to step in and try to break it up.

The quarrel was caught on camera by someone who was thought to be a neighbor or friend who had seen their PDA video in order to illustrate what goes on in some couples behind closed doors.

Watch the video below;