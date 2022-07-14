Reactions Trail Videos of Man and His very Tall Wife, He Reaches Her on Her Waist

Videos of a 27-year-old young lady Elisane Silva and her husband, Francinaldo Da Silva Carvalho have gone viral on social media.

This couple attracted lots of attention as the lady is visible very tall. Elisane is so tall that her husband’s height is around her waist area.

The couple revealed that they tied the knot in 2015. Embracing her incredible height and rising above ridicule, the lady has gained over 3 million followers on TikTok @elisane_oficial where she posts regularly about her family.

However, their videos have stirred up lots of mixed reactions on various social media platforms because of the young lady’s unique height.

The lady, Elisane Silva has been identified to be from Salinopolis in Brazil. She stands at 6ft and 8 inches.

Since getting married to her husband, Francinaldo Da Silva Carvalho in 2015, the lady has overcome also sorts of cyber-bullying, ridicule, and mockery over her height to become an online sensation.

Watch the video below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNPoTKwc/