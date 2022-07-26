Regina Daniels reacts as her brother openly tackles her for doing surgery on her body

Veteran Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Regina Daniels, has reacted after her brother alleged that she underwent body enhancement surgery to achieve her current body shape.

The young mother of two who is fond of sharing eye-catching photos online insisted that her body is natural.

Sharing the a photo of herself, the actress wrote:

“I have seen beauty before but this is a discovery”

Reacting to the photo, her brother identified as @sir.sammywest wrote:

“So you finally did your body”

The actress replied him saying that he already knows the truth that her body is natural. According to her, he has refused to accept the truth because he is jealous of her.

“You don’t want to accept it’s natural because of jealousy.”

See their exchange below: