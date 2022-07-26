TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with…

“You people destroyed my first marriage” – Korra Obidi…

Portable’s wife, Zainab beams with joy as he surprises her with a…

Regina Daniels reacts as her brother openly tackles her for doing surgery on her body

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Regina Daniels, has reacted after her brother alleged that she underwent body enhancement surgery to achieve her current body shape.

The young mother of two who is fond of sharing eye-catching photos online insisted that her body is natural.

READ ALSO

“You were my role model” Regina Daniels showers love on her…

How Nollywood people ended Ada Ameh and her daughter, made…

Sharing the a photo of herself, the actress wrote:

“I have seen beauty before but this is a discovery”

Reacting to the photo, her brother identified as @sir.sammywest wrote:

“So you finally did your body”

The actress replied him saying that he already knows the truth that her body is natural. According to her, he has refused to accept the truth because he is jealous of her.

“You don’t want to accept it’s natural because of jealousy.”

See their exchange below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with sickness…

“You people destroyed my first marriage” – Korra Obidi explains why she…

Portable’s wife, Zainab beams with joy as he surprises her with a Lexus (Photos…

Nollywood actresses, Chacha Eke and Eve Esin exchange messages amidst rumors of…

Victor Osimhen reacts after being called out by his in-law over unpaid debt

BBNaija Season 7: Ebuka Uchendu finally reacts to rumors of Groovy’s bad breath

“If I catch you eh” – Davido reacts as Tiwa savage’s son, Jamil sends message to…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Regina Daniels reacts as her brother openly tackles her for doing surgery on her…

If I ever date a married man I’ll snatch him from his wife – Mercy Eke

How my bestie snatched a man that was interested in me – Lady shares sad…

#BBNaija: Eloswag emerges first Head of House

Latasha Ngwube reacts to Korra Obidi vowing not to put her relationship online

Emotional moment Tobi Amusan breaks down in tears as she receives Gold medal…

Bishop røbbed at gunpoint during service in church (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More