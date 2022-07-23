“She broke up with me and I kidnapped her father” – Man makes confession

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A 35-year-old young man identified as Ifeanyi has narrated how he responded to his ex’s break-up message.

According to him, his girlfriend of 7 years broke up with him because of his height, as they are both short. She said she didn’t want to give birth to dwarfs.

However, reacting to her breakup message, he ordered hefty men to kidnap her father and demand ransom.

He wrote:
“I was already engaged with Tinu before she told me she wasn’t interested anymore because of my height.

We started dating at 100 level in the university, I proposed 7 years later and she said yes.

Only for me to wake up to a long message from her telling me that the marriage cannot work because we are both short and she doesn’t want to give birth to dwarves.

After begging her for so long, she refused to change her mind.

The following week, I entered Mushin to pick two hefty boys and gave them 10k each to help me k*dnap her father. They took him to an unknown location before I called the family to demand a ransom of 10 million naira. That was money for the gifts, time wasted, heartbreak, and the shame she brought upon me.

I ended up collecting 5 million naira which wasn’t bad actually.”

