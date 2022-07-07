“She looks just like you” – Fans Gush As Justin Dean’s Daughter Says ‘Dada’

Justin Dean, the estranged husband of Popular Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi, recently shared a video of a special moment with their second daughter, Athena Dean.

He recalled how he was sure he heard Athena say ‘dada’ while he was in the bathroom and he encouraged her to say it again.

Successfully, Athena said ‘Dada’ again in the cute video that was captured by Justin Dean. After that, Baby Athena went on to say ‘Dada’ countless more times.

He said:

“I was in the bathroom earlier and I could swear I heard her saying dada”

Fans and netizens have since then reacted amazingly to the video and gushing all over Justin and his second daughter.

Fans were also quick to point out that the duo has a striking resemblance.

See the video below: