“Since I born you, you no dey select food” – Mother prays for daughter in emotional video

A young lady was moved to tears after her mother rained prayers on her at their shop.

She was having her meal when, her mother abruptly walked started making a video of her.

She raised a question, asking her mother why she was making a video of her and the woman who was moved to tears began to recall her experiences with her daughter.

According to the mother, since her daughter was born, she has never been picky when it comes to food.

She makes sure to eat whatever is available no matter how bad the food is.

She went on to rain praises on her daughter while also hoping that everything will be better.

The emotional video was shared by the daughter @Cyndy_Peks on TikTok.

In her mother’s words:

“My daughter nawa o. Since right from the day when I born you, you no dey select food at all. Even if I give you garri and kernel, you go chop am. Even if na yam without red oil, you go chop am. Even if na soup wey I no even put oil at all, you go chop am. Well, I pray make you dey alive for me. No worry. Everything go better o. It is well.”

