Since I brought my baby to Nigeria, she is always thinking – Father cries out

Entertainment
By Shalom

A concerned father has revealed how his baby became depressed since she arrived in Nigeria.

According to him, ever since he brought his baby to Nigeria she started showing signs of depressi0n which includes thinking ever morning.

"My depression became worse after I slept with my therapist"…

"My heart is full of joy' – Actor, Mike Godson…

He captioned the video:
“Guys help me, since I took my daughter to Nigeria, every morning she is always thinking”

Here are some reactions:

dechef_lee wrote:
U dun carry her go where she no know

zhyan_ab0!| wrote:
😂😂😂😂 Bu dey make her vex na

okegladys244 wrote:
😂😂😂😂😂😂 E reach to think

laraleed__ wrote:

Nigeria doings no dey criticize. Everybody, & every age range must collect

_nemis_ wrote:
Wetin she don see her mouth nor fit talk am&® 8&8

softigbogurl wrote:
She’s going through alot. Cute baby

 

 

 

 

See the video below:

