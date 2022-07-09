Singer, Teni is engaged

Popular singer and songwriter, Teniola Apata, professionally known by her stage name Teni, has gotten engaged.

The ‘ For Your Case’ crooner took to her social media page to disclose her engagement with a short clip, stating that she can no longer keep her engagement a secret.

Teni wore her engagement ring proudly and grinned from ear to ear at her impending nuptials.

She did not, however, share the name of the person she has been seeing or the name of the man who has proposed to her.

Fans are anxiously waiting to find out the mystery man in the coming days.

Fans and colleagues, happy for her, have congratulated the songstress on her engagement

Can’t keep this no more”, she captioned