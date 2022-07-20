Skit maker, Mr Funny ‘Sabinus’ splashes millions on a brand new car (Photos)

Popular comedian and skit maker, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu better known professionally as Sabinus or Mr funny has splashed millions of naira to acquire a brand new car.

The content creator who’s known for his hard work and creativity has utilized his hard earned cash to buy a new Mercedes Benz.

Recall that the skit maker had recently signed an ambassadorial deal with the Dangote group of companies some days ago at a recent event anchored by the popular host, Frank Edoho.

He purchased a brand new black 2016 Mercedes Benz GLE SUV; this comes after almost a year he purchased his parents a house and his best friend, a car.

Congratulations are already pouring in for him from fans and colleagues as they celebrate the latest Benz car owner.