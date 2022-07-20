TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

The Johnson’s star, Susan Pwajok shares her chat with late Ada…

“I am enjoying myself” – Last post of actress Ada…

How you prevented me from ruining my musical video – Yemi Alade…

Skit maker, Mr Funny ‘Sabinus’ splashes millions on a brand new car (Photos)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular comedian and skit maker, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu better known professionally as Sabinus or Mr funny has splashed millions of naira to acquire a brand new car.

The content creator who’s known for his hard work and creativity has utilized his hard earned cash to buy a new Mercedes Benz.

Recall that the skit maker had recently signed an ambassadorial deal with the Dangote group of companies some days ago at a recent event anchored by the popular host, Frank Edoho.

READ ALSO

Sabinus reacts as James Brown says he intends to get…

Adekunle Gold gifts wife, Simi a new car (Video)

He purchased a brand new black 2016 Mercedes Benz GLE SUV; this comes after almost a year he purchased his parents a house and his best friend, a car.

Congratulations are already pouring in for him from fans and colleagues as they celebrate the latest Benz car owner.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

The Johnson’s star, Susan Pwajok shares her chat with late Ada Ameh before she…

“I am enjoying myself” – Last post of actress Ada Ameh eating before…

How you prevented me from ruining my musical video – Yemi Alade reacts to Ada…

“She called me crazy and mentally derailed” – Kemi Olunloyo revisits old beef…

Empress Njamah finally reacts to her friend, Ada Ameh’s death

Man narrates what his little daughter did after he intentionally ignored her

Actress, Ada Ameh reportedly slumps, dies

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Skit maker, Mr Funny ‘Sabinus’ splashes millions on a brand new car (Photos)

Reactions as last Facebook post of priest killed by terrorists in Kaduna details…

Lady shares video of her man whom she ‘put in a bottle’, brags about…

Mercy Chinwo shares beautiful moments from her wedding introduction (Photos)

“Continue to be yourself” – Former President of Ghana reacts…

Oyibo lady speaks fluent Igbo while declaring support for Peter Obi

Lady shares videos of her son whom she left with her family while working abroad

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More