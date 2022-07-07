Skit-maker, Shank acquires his first car, a Lexus

Popular comedian and skit maker, Adesokan Adedji Emmanuel better known as Shank Comics, has splashed millions of naira as he acquires a new car.

The new car owner, took to his social media page to announce the acquisition of his luxurious Lexus SUV.

The content creator thanked God for making it possible for him to be able to afford buying such an expensive, grand car.

He posted a clip of him vibing inside his brand new whip while sharing magnificent photos of the Lexus.

He wrote:

“Got my first ride today. Thank you Jesus,”

Fans and colleagues of the comedian have taken to his comment section to congratulate him.

