“So fake, trying to use Davido’s name to promote his upcoming album” – Wizkid under fire for declaring love for Davido

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, recently professed his love for Davido and Burna Boy during a concert, which elicited reactions from social media users.

Big Wiz took a few minutes in the viral video to express his feelings for fellow superstar crooners Davido and Burna Boy.

He also went on to appreciate the fans whom he claimed are the reason they are being held in high esteem today.

However, this assertion didn’t sit well with some netizens who dragged the singer for being fake.

One of the cybernauts identified on Twitter as @iamhbozz mentioned a few instances where Wizkid completely shunned Davido even when the latter showed him love.

The tweep accused Wizkid of trying to use Davido to promote his upcoming album.

The tweet reads:

“Wizkid is so fake ! You gat love for Davido but he tweeted your album and u didn’t acknowledge him, he wished you happy birthday you didn’t reply back, He followed u on IG u didn’t do the same. MF tryna use davido name to promote his upcoming album🚩🖕🏽”

Check out the tweet below: