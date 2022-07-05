“Someone should check on Odogwu” – Reactions as Burna’s ex, Stefflon Don twerks up a storm on Sean Paul (Video)

Social media users have expressed their worries as Burna Boy’s ex lover, Stefflon Don gets intimate with Jamaican artist, Sean Paul.

Recall that the British singer and the multi-award-winning artist Burna Boy split up last year after dating for three years.

As she gets intimate with Sean Paul on stage, Stefflon Don has made the decision to make her ex feel the heat of what he’s missing.

People have been requested to check on Burna Boy by social media users who are concerned about how he might react to the video.

Cheederahj wrote: “Someone should check on Odogwu”

enkay_____ wrote: “See wetin burnaboy dey miss”

sammy.6.9 wrote: “How Odogwu wan take heal”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀👑DON👑 V-IV (@stefflondon)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js