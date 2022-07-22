“T Baby” – Davido hypes shy Tiwa Savage as they party after CAF Awards performance in Morocco (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Sensational music legends, Davido and Tiwa Savage performed Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards 2022, which recently held in Rabat, Morocco.

Both singers stormed a club to have a good time after their performance and Davido decided to turn himself to a hype man as he praised the songstress effusively.

As the “Stand Strong” crooner repeatedly shouted T baby, Tiwa Savage smiled demurely as she covered her face while the onlookers at the party laughed at the drama they’re witnessing.

Recall that Tiwa Savage recently received a honorary doctorate degree from Kent University, USA days ago for her exemplary and magnificent performance in the entertainment industry.

