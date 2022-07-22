“T Baby” – Davido hypes shy Tiwa Savage as they party after CAF Awards performance in Morocco (Video)

Sensational music legends, Davido and Tiwa Savage performed Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards 2022, which recently held in Rabat, Morocco.

Both singers stormed a club to have a good time after their performance and Davido decided to turn himself to a hype man as he praised the songstress effusively.

As the “Stand Strong” crooner repeatedly shouted T baby, Tiwa Savage smiled demurely as she covered her face while the onlookers at the party laughed at the drama they’re witnessing.

Recall that Tiwa Savage recently received a honorary doctorate degree from Kent University, USA days ago for her exemplary and magnificent performance in the entertainment industry.

Watch the video below:

