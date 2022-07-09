Tears flow as all occupants except one die after their SUV got trapped in a flood in Oko Oba, Agege, Lagos [Video]

The Oko Oba community in Agege, Lagos State, has been devastated after Saturday’s heavy rains ravaged its environs.

The heavy flood swept away buildings, goods, and vehicles, causing panic throughout the community.

Tragically, several occupants of a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), which got trapped in the raging flood have now been confirmed dead.

According to an eyewitness identified with the Twitter handle @TTofChelsea, only one person could get out of the embattled vehicle while the rest died.

A video showing residents in frantic effort in search of the occupants with the hope of removing their bodies from the SUV has made the rounds online.

Watch Videos Below