TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Singer, Teni is engaged

“I’m tired of being independent, I want to marry…

Moment young lady burst into tears with Aguba’s picture; gives…

Tears flow as all occupants except one die after their SUV got trapped in a flood in Oko Oba, Agege, Lagos [Video]

News
By Ezie Innocent

The Oko Oba community in Agege, Lagos State, has been devastated after Saturday’s heavy rains ravaged its environs.

The heavy flood swept away buildings, goods, and vehicles, causing panic throughout the community.

Tragically, several occupants of a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), which got trapped in the raging flood have now been confirmed dead.

READ ALSO

Lagos ranked second worst liveable city in world

Bola Tinubu escapes near-death attack in Lagos

According to an eyewitness identified with the Twitter handle @TTofChelsea, only one person could get out of the embattled vehicle while the rest died.

A video showing residents in frantic effort in search of the occupants with the hope of removing their bodies from the SUV has made the rounds online.

Watch Videos Below

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Singer, Teni is engaged

“I’m tired of being independent, I want to marry before 38” –…

Moment young lady burst into tears with Aguba’s picture; gives reason why she…

Heroic man who drove burning tanker to safety welcomes baby girl with wife

“Now they will feel the wrath of Abidu Shaker” – Cubana Chiefpriest…

How I performed magic for Tacha to get into BBNaija house, spent millions to…

Pastor Odumeje gets assaulted while his church was being demolished in Anambra…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Tears flow as all occupants except one die after their SUV got trapped in a…

Nigerian man dumps girlfriend of eight years despite taking blood oath

Ram escapes to roof of storey building during Sallah in Ajegunle

Why money or success can never change me – Davido

Singer, Teni is engaged

Corp member marches to his mum’s office after passing out, salutes her (Video)

“Good people still exist in Nigeria” – Crypto trader narrates how…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More