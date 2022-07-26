Teddy A reveals what Bambam did to him after four years of marriage

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate and reality star, Tope Adebuniyan, popularly known as Teddy A, has written a sweet message to celebrate his 4 years wedding anniversary with Bambam.

While sharing beautiful photos of his wife, the reality star revealed that he still craves her everyday, like a local gin known as Ogogoro even after four years of marriage.

He wrote:

“4yrs and 2 gorgeous kids later, you still dey shak me like ogogoro @bammybestowed.”

Beautiful comments have followed Teddy A’s post as many netizens congratulated the couple.

Jermaine said:

“Awww I really love this couple. You people have shunned all negativity and bad rumours keep on glowing in marriage. I love to see it. Happy anniversary sweet couple.”

See the post below: