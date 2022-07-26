TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with…

“You people destroyed my first marriage” – Korra Obidi…

Portable’s wife, Zainab beams with joy as he surprises her with a…

Teddy A reveals what Bambam did to him after four years of marriage

Entertainment
By Shalom

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate and reality star, Tope Adebuniyan, popularly known as Teddy A, has written a sweet message to celebrate his 4 years wedding anniversary with Bambam.

While sharing beautiful photos of his wife, the reality star revealed that he still craves her everyday, like a local gin known as Ogogoro even after four years of marriage.

READ ALSO

I didn’t marry BamBam because she got pregnant for me…

It’s disrespectful to go through your partner’s phone –…

He wrote:
“4yrs and 2 gorgeous kids later, you still dey shak me like ogogoro @bammybestowed.”

Beautiful comments have followed Teddy A’s post as many netizens congratulated the couple.

Jermaine said:
“Awww I really love this couple. You people have shunned all negativity and bad rumours keep on glowing in marriage. I love to see it. Happy anniversary sweet couple.”

See the post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with sickness…

“You people destroyed my first marriage” – Korra Obidi explains why she…

Portable’s wife, Zainab beams with joy as he surprises her with a Lexus (Photos…

Nollywood actresses, Chacha Eke and Eve Esin exchange messages amidst rumors of…

Victor Osimhen reacts after being called out by his in-law over unpaid debt

BBNaija Season 7: Ebuka Uchendu finally reacts to rumors of Groovy’s bad breath

“If I catch you eh” – Davido reacts as Tiwa savage’s son, Jamil sends message to…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man narrates what his cheating girlfriend’s sugardaddy did to him after…

“Give Burnaboy a hug for me” – Lady thanks Burnaboy for paying…

#BBNaija: Hermes explains his relationship with his two partners

Why I arranged gays to forcefully sleep with my boyfriend – Lady confesses

Regina Daniels Reveals How She And Her Mother Almost Washed Plates In Dubai…

Teddy A reveals what Bambam did to him after four years of marriage

#BBNaija housemate, Groovy refuses to kiss Beauty, says it is too early

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More