Tems reveals that woman in popular old TV advert is her mum (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular songstress, Tems has taken to social media to make an interesting disclosure that has left netizens nostalgic.

The mutiple award-winning singer, has revealed that the woman in the old, popular Royco advert is her mother.

She made this known in a resurfaced tweet on her official social media account from three years ago while reacting to a post of the ad.

A Twitter user identified as Dr Yazzy, had in 2017, shared a clip of the ad which has scenes that are being used as memes on social media today.

“If you remember this advert on AIT and NTA, just know that you deserved to be called agbaya if you are not yet married.’‘ the tweep wrote.

Tems took the comment section to write:

“Lmao!!! My Mum!!”

