Teni declares official relationship status after breaking hearts with wedding photos and ring

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has declared her new relationship status just days after breaking hearts with wedding-themed photos and a ringed finger.

Recall how the plus-size singer wowed the internet with stunning photos of herself in dazzling wedding gowns?

The photos sparked numerous online speculations as people tried to figure out whether the singer was preparing for a new music video or if she was getting married.

Although there was no confirmation from Teni about the video, she roused the hope of a wedding when she posted on her Instagram that she couldn’t keep the news to herself again.

This report included photos of Teni fully dressed as a bride and a picture of Teni’s ringed finger alongside another unidentified ringed finger.

A new post making waves online is Teni dressed in her usual style with a statement declaring her official relationship status.

The ‘billionaire crooner’ declared that she is single again.

The post has garnered funny reactions from Teni’s fans, who commented on her statement.

