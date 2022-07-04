Tension as corpse allegedly hijacks hearse conveying it in Benin (Video)

Many locals were left frightened and in awe after a startling incident that happened in Benin.

According to reports, a hearse transporting a corpse took over control of the vehicle from the driver and began driving itself around.

In the viral video now making the rounds online, the white wagon can be seen driving in circle and the whole seats were empty save for the boat which was laden with the corpse.

Locals who witnessed the shocking scene could be heard singing songs of praise, ostensibly to placate the corpse that had resisted being transported.

Social media users have speculated that it could be a trick on the driver’s part.

Watch the video below:

