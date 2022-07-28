The main reason I’m supporting Tinubu is because of his brain – Comedian, Mr Jollof

Popular comedian, Mr Jollof has taken to his social media page to clarify why he is backing Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He claimed that the fact that the presidential candidate has a functioning brain is what motivates him to give his support to him.

The comedian believes that the former Lagos state governor would be able to think and work well.

Mr Jollof stated this on his Instagram page while also clarifying that his support for Tinubu doesn’t translate to a support for Buhari.

He wrote:

“I Dey support Tinubu because he get brain to think and work!!!

I no Dey support Buhari because that man no Dey hear word, I can’t wait for his tenure to be over in peace . Yours truly Mr Jollof,”