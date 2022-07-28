TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Destiny Etiko reacts after being accused of sleeping with Apostle…

It feels like I lost myself to a ghost – Lady laments after…

Lady cries uncontrollably after being served breakfast by…

The main reason I’m supporting Tinubu is because of his brain – Comedian, Mr Jollof

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular comedian, Mr Jollof has taken to his social media page to clarify why he is backing Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He claimed that the fact that the presidential candidate has a functioning brain is what motivates him to give his support to him.

The comedian believes that the former Lagos state governor would be able to think and work well.

READ ALSO

Reactions as last Facebook post of priest killed by…

Actress Eniola Badmus shares s*xy photos as she goes…

Mr Jollof stated this on his Instagram page while also clarifying that his support for Tinubu doesn’t translate to a support for Buhari.

He wrote:

“I Dey support Tinubu because he get brain to think and work!!!

I no Dey support Buhari because that man no Dey hear word, I can’t wait for his tenure to be over in peace . Yours truly Mr Jollof,”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Destiny Etiko reacts after being accused of sleeping with Apostle Johnson…

It feels like I lost myself to a ghost – Lady laments after falling victim…

Lady cries uncontrollably after being served breakfast by boyfriend she’s been…

Lady narrates what happened to her after attending her ex-boyfriend’s…

Queen Nwokoye breaks silence following allegation of sleeping with Apostle…

Man disgraced by friend after bringing in a woman to his house

Tems reveals that woman in popular old TV advert is her mum (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Funny moment man snoring aggressively in his sleep scared his baby (Video)

“This family needed no second wife” – Fans gush over new photos of Yul…

Friends tease lady as she cries inconsolably after being dumped by boyfriend of…

The main reason I’m supporting Tinubu is because of his brain – Comedian, Mr…

#BBNaija: Drama as Adekunle, Shegzz, and Chichi engage in heated argument…

Erica Nlewedim places curse on fast thief that stole her entire cash at…

Apostle Johnson Suleiman Reacts To Allegations Of Sleeping With Over 10…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More