“There’s nothing reasonable about apologizing to your wife when she’s wrong” – Man writes

Media personality Ojay Obin has stated that it is unreasonable for men to apologize to their wives when they are wrong.

He revealed this in a lengthy Twitter post. According to him, men shouldn’t apologize to their wives when their wives are wrong for peace sake because they are adults and should he held responsible for their actions.

He wrote:

“While I respect the wisdom of older men generally, they mostly failed in their handling of their wives.

There’s nothing reasonable about apologizing in situations where your wife is wrong for peace to reign. She’s an adult who should be taken to task for her actions.

The fear that she will punish you by withholding sex, food, send you to the couch etc is why a lot of them let their wives get away with their bad behaviour.

Currently, even young married men are towing the same line. Any person you have to tiptoe around their emotions for peace’s sake is not good for you.

It’s power that always gets abused and you will continue to suffer for it.

This is why you should have solid principles and be unflinching in your resolve in adherence to them. This is the only way to maintain your frame.”

See his post below: