They said our dad was wasting money on girls – Nigerian twin sisters bag first class degrees abroad

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A set of young twins have made their parents proud as they graduate from the University of Cyprus with a first class degree in law and journalism.

The girls opened up in a sad video about how people had tried to discourage their dad from training his daughters in school.

The girls had travelled abroad to study during a time their dad had taken ill and they had vowed to make him proud.

Their father, according to the girls had been in a motor accident just before they were preparing to leave for university.

He still sent them out abroad to study while he was still on crutches.

The family of the girls had thought their dad was only wasting his financial resources by sending the girls to school.

Regardless of the negative comments, the girls have graduated the university with illustrious result.

Watch the video below:

