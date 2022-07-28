Tinubu is my In-law. He’s 86 and not qualified to become president – Veteran Singer, Tee Mac

Legendary flutist, Tee Mac has stirred reactions online after he shared his thought on the Presidential Candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), revealed that he and Tinubu are in-laws since he he and Remi Tinubu are cousins but he had stopped visiting the politician and supporting him.

He disclosed this while responding to a Facebook user, Yemi Olakitan, who proclaimed his support for the APC Presidential flag bearer.

He wrote:

“Any body can choose any candidate, but an intelligent person will ask himself the question: do I choose rightly? Is the man qualified? Is he honest? Did he tell us the truth about his age, background and how he made his money? Is this man healthy enough at 86 to take up the task of a totally run down country?

You see, Tinubu is my in-law. His wife Remi is my cousin. Her Itsekiri mother and my Itsekiri mother are sisters. I have known Tinubu since the mid 1980s personally and even arranged for him to stay in my stepfather’s house (Sir Mobolaji Bank-Anthony) in London, when he went on exile.

I stopped supporting him and stopped family visits etc when he sold that Buhari to the nation in 2015. My advice to the nation is that this man is absolutely not qualified to become our next president.”