TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My Marriage Ended In A Very Bad Way – Throwback Interview Of…

Paul Okoye’s wife accuses him of having affair with their…

“JJC was sent out because he did not submit to his wife, Funke” –…

Tonto Dikeh opens up on relationship with Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed the kind of relationship she has with Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike.

The actress, who was recently appointed as the deputy governorship candidate to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, Tonte Ibraye, explained that Wike has never aided her ambition.

READ ALSO

Kemi Olunloyo gives reasons why Tonto Dikeh will make a…

“You have been anointed to carry all my…

She elaborated on her relationship with the Rivers State Governor, Wike while explaining why the ADC governorship candidate, Tonte Ibraye selected her as his running mate.

Speaking on the relationship she has with Wike, She said,

“He’s our number one citizen. I do believe that he has a personal relationship with my father and my family. Some people might say he’s my uncle but I’ll just like to see him as the number one citizen of River state.”

When asked if Wike has supported her ambition?

She said, “No he has never been supportive to me in any form or way but that is not a problem, because it is the people who know you that will ignore that you can shine until other people support you for you to grow. I do not take it personal. He just doesn’t know what I’m capable of.”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My Marriage Ended In A Very Bad Way – Throwback Interview Of Funke Akindele…

Paul Okoye’s wife accuses him of having affair with their housemaid, presents…

“JJC was sent out because he did not submit to his wife, Funke” – Lady claims…

Why our marriage crashed – Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, JJCSkillz

Nigerian lady mourns her boyfriend who died at 20 (Video)

Young man cries, refuses to go home after losing N75k to sports betting (Video)

Fireboy breaks down in tears as he becomes the first Afrobeats Artiste to…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Bobrisky reportedly dragged to court days following lavish housewarming party

2face Idibia’s Wife, Annie Idibia React To Blessing CEO’s…

Kate Henshaw finally opens up about the man in her life (Video)

Toolz blows hot as she speaks on Funke Akindele, husband split

Tonto Dikeh opens up on relationship with Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike (Video)

After celebrities offered to help her, man locates Okrika seller who cried after…

Married women share hilarious photos after partaking in “wear your…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More