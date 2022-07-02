Veteran Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed the kind of relationship she has with Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike.

The actress, who was recently appointed as the deputy governorship candidate to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, Tonte Ibraye, explained that Wike has never aided her ambition.

She elaborated on her relationship with the Rivers State Governor, Wike while explaining why the ADC governorship candidate, Tonte Ibraye selected her as his running mate.

Speaking on the relationship she has with Wike, She said,

“He’s our number one citizen. I do believe that he has a personal relationship with my father and my family. Some people might say he’s my uncle but I’ll just like to see him as the number one citizen of River state.”

When asked if Wike has supported her ambition?

She said, “No he has never been supportive to me in any form or way but that is not a problem, because it is the people who know you that will ignore that you can shine until other people support you for you to grow. I do not take it personal. He just doesn’t know what I’m capable of.”

Watch the video below: