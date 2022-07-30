Trouble in paradise as Yul Edochie unfollows first wife, May on Instagram amid second wife saga

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Yul Edochie, a popular Nollywood actor, has unfollowed his first wife, May, on social media.

Recall that the actor revealed a few months ago that he had taken a second wife, Judy Austin, after revealing the child he had with her.

Yul’s marriage to his first wife, May, has been on shaky ground since then, with netizens constantly pressuring her to end her connection with the actor.
Throughout this, Yul maintained contact with his first wife, acting as if nothing had happened and still praising and commenting on her Instagram page.

It appears their union has finally hit a brick wall as the actor has now also unfollowed his wife on Instagram – same thing the first wife had done days after he announced his second wife.

