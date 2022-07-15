TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“God truly answers prayers” – Judy Austin rejoices as…

Moment Rita Dominic and hubby, Fidelis Anosike k!ssed…

Yul Edochie’s wife, May thanks a lady who blasted him for…

Truck driver strips, acts insane after crashing into 2021 Nissan Rogue worth N15m (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A dramatic scene began when a truck driver bashed a brand new 2021 Nissan Rogue, severely damaging it.

To the surprise of the Nissan owner and onlookers, the young man stripped, alighted from the truck, and began acting abnormally.

He slammed into the Nissan, which collided with another vehicle in front of him.

READ ALSO

Man abandons date to settle her bill after she ordered…

According to cars US, the Nissan Rogue is worth $35,530. (approximately N15 million)

He could be heard screaming lamentations while rolling on the road and nearby grass in a video posted online.

Watch the video below

In other news; Superstar singer, Flavour and an American lady have found themselves involved in a case of impersonation with the aim to defraud.

A scammer posed as Flavour to scam American woman identified as Kimberly and it was only discovered after she was invited on MTV show, Catfish.

Nev Schulman, the host, video called Flavour to ask if he was the person Kimberly had been corresponding with online for nearly six months, but Flavour flatly denied knowing her.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“God truly answers prayers” – Judy Austin rejoices as May Edochie…

Moment Rita Dominic and hubby, Fidelis Anosike k!ssed passionately at her 47th…

Yul Edochie’s wife, May thanks a lady who blasted him for taking a second…

Man dies after drinking an entire bottle of 35% spirit in two minutes just to…

Why I need to do away with Omoni Oboli – Uche Jombo opens up

Reactions Trail Videos of Man and His very Tall Wife, He Reaches Her on Her…

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia lists 40 reasons why she loves him as he…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

My boyfriend broke up with me because I have mouth odour – Lady cries out

Truck driver strips, acts insane after crashing into 2021 Nissan Rogue worth…

Lady jubilates as boyfriend defrauds victim of N2.5M with help of sacrifice…

Reactions Trail Videos of Man and His very Tall Wife, He Reaches Her on Her…

Moment Kirikiri prison officials took custody of Baba after being sentenced to…

Why I need to do away with Omoni Oboli – Uche Jombo opens up

Lady Who Made Bricks to Send Herself to School Celebrates As She Finally…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More