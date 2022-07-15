Truck driver strips, acts insane after crashing into 2021 Nissan Rogue worth N15m (Video)

A dramatic scene began when a truck driver bashed a brand new 2021 Nissan Rogue, severely damaging it.

To the surprise of the Nissan owner and onlookers, the young man stripped, alighted from the truck, and began acting abnormally.

He slammed into the Nissan, which collided with another vehicle in front of him.

According to cars US, the Nissan Rogue is worth $35,530. (approximately N15 million)

He could be heard screaming lamentations while rolling on the road and nearby grass in a video posted online.

Watch the video below

In other news; Superstar singer, Flavour and an American lady have found themselves involved in a case of impersonation with the aim to defraud.

A scammer posed as Flavour to scam American woman identified as Kimberly and it was only discovered after she was invited on MTV show, Catfish.

Nev Schulman, the host, video called Flavour to ask if he was the person Kimberly had been corresponding with online for nearly six months, but Flavour flatly denied knowing her.