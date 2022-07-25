TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

It’s no news that the Big brother naija season 7 level up edition has just commenced, startng from the 23rd of July.

Groovy

However, while unveiling the housemates of the level up edition, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Groovy’s part got tongues wagging.

This has caused quite a stir on social media as some people claimed Ebuka shifted away from Groovy because of his bad breath.

Reacting to this, @drpenking posted the video and tweeted:

“Brush your teeth twice a day. Visit a dentist. No one deserves what Groovy did to Ebuka this night #BBNaija”

Here are more reactions:
@groovymono bb tweeted:
“If you think it was bad breath, it’s okay
If you think it was just Ebuka gesture or laughter , it’s still ok
It’s too early for us to do this tho.
Love 💕 and 💡”

@naviidtodeworld tweeted:
“No be must say person go visit dentist cause many people never visit dentist since dem born them and their mouth no dey smell…..”

Watch the video below:

