Uche Maduagwu berates May Edochie for retaining husband’s name despite hint at depression

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu subtly mocks a colleague’s wife, May Yul-Edochie, for keeping her husband’s name.

This follows the estranged wife’s first Facebook live session since her husband married a new wife.

Uche Maduagwu, who took to Instagram to respond to May’s Facebook session, slams her claim of overcoming depression.

Uche wrote in a lengthy note;

“Honestly, I am still in unlimited disbelief after watching that live #video seriously? You opened a NEW social media handle with the last name of him, yet, you still telling us how you allegedly overcome the depression.



How you fit overcome something Wey the person that allegedly put you inside still galivant around BOASTFULLY with his New wife and using every opportunity to remind us why he gladly took a 2nd wife as a CHRISTIAN?

Seriously? To make matter worse, even the new Iyawo Dey use every opportunity to allegedly pepper you on social media to the extent of commenting on your Pikin #Bday without talking with you, despite #dating your man while he was legally #married to you before Belle, wow.”