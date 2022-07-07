Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has shed bitter tears after he was allegedly arrested and beaten.

The socialite claimed that he has been picked up by some security personal because he opened up to being a gaaayy.

The actor took to his social media page to upload a video of himself recounting his ordeal as he wondered why a person could be manhandled simply because they chose to be gaaayyy.

“I was arrested this afternoon by security operatives because I came out as gay and for telling Joe Biden to sanction Buhari over Bauchi undemocratic sharia judgment on LGBT,” he wrote.

He revealed that the arrest followed after he declared his intentions to join the LGBT.

“I was born g#y. I am still g#y, I will forever remain g#y. The government cannot tell us how to live our lives in Nigeria. What is happening in the North, especially Bauchi is so unfair and wrong. No single pastor spoke out against sharia erroneous undemocratic laws, why?” he said.

Watch him speak;