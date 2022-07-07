TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why Yul Edochie fell in love with me – Judy Austin

“Leave my husband alone” – Ladies fight over…

4-day-old baby allegedly abandoned by mother in a church with a…

Uche Maduagwu sheds tears after he allegedly got arrested, [email protected] for ‘being [email protected]’ (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has shed bitter tears after he was allegedly arrested and beaten.

The socialite claimed that he has been picked up by some security personal because he opened up to being a gaaayy.

The actor took to his social media page to upload a video of himself recounting his ordeal as he wondered why a person could be manhandled simply because they chose to be gaaayyy.

READ ALSO

Why Psquare might breakup again – Uche Maduagwu

Policemen seen f!ghting each other over a bag in Gbagada,…

“I was arrested this afternoon by security operatives because I came out as gay and for telling Joe Biden to sanction Buhari over Bauchi undemocratic sharia judgment on LGBT,” he wrote.

He revealed that the arrest followed after he declared his intentions to join the LGBT.

“I was born g#y. I am still g#y, I will forever remain g#y. The government cannot tell us how to live our lives in Nigeria. What is happening in the North, especially Bauchi is so unfair and wrong. No single pastor spoke out against sharia erroneous undemocratic laws, why?” he said.

Watch him speak;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why Yul Edochie fell in love with me – Judy Austin

“Leave my husband alone” – Ladies fight over Nollywood actor,…

4-day-old baby allegedly abandoned by mother in a church with a note

Lady traveling to meet stranger discovers mid flight that she’s been blocked

“I gave him my all and he still dumped me” – lady laments

24-year-old lady offers to marry actor Kenneth Aguba after Apostle Chibuzor…

I’ll marry wife for you – Apostle Chibuzor says as he gifts house to actor,…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Uche Maduagwu sheds tears after he allegedly got arrested, [email protected] for ‘being…

Lady cries out in confusion because her husband of five years has never cheated

Jubilation as Olu Jacobs stars in new stage play for 80th birthday

Woman enrolls little girl in school after saying her ambition is to be a Yahoo…

Skit-maker, Shank acquires his first car, a Lexus

Infuencer, Abike Arab Money bags N50 million endorsement deal

Josh2Funny addresses his baby who prevented him and his wife from having s*x

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More