Unknown gunmen attacked a commercial boat carrying an unknown number of passengers in Akwa Ibom state.

They were reportedly on their way from Calabar, Cross River State, to Oron, Akwa Ibom State.

The gunmen robbed the passengers and kidnapped all of the male passengers on board, including the boat guide.

Following the attack, one of the female passengers raised the alarm and recorded a video of the women who were left behind.

Among the women left stranded on the river was a reverend sister. The ladies cried out for help and stated that they had no idea where they were when they were attacked.

Watch the video below;

SOS: Gunmen rob boat going to Oron from Calabar waterways, kidnap all the men on the boat Please they need urgent rescue. Send to people who need to see this 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vZ2sD26MRL — 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗕𝗼𝘆𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱 (@MediaBoyfriend) July 16, 2022

Unknown gunmen attack commercial boat in Akwa Ibom, kidnap all male passengers (Video)l