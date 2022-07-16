TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How Chacha Eke allegedly snatched Austin Faani from Eve Esin, got…

Nigerians react to alleged name of Regina Daniels’ second…

Why I need to do away with Omoni Oboli – Uche Jombo opens…

Unknown gunmen attack commercial boat in Akwa Ibom, kidnap all male passengers (Video)

News
By Ezie Innocent

Unknown gunmen attacked a commercial boat carrying an unknown number of passengers in Akwa Ibom state.

They were reportedly on their way from Calabar, Cross River State, to Oron, Akwa Ibom State.

The gunmen robbed the passengers and kidnapped all of the male passengers on board, including the boat guide.

READ ALSO

Drama as airport staff refuse to release passengers’ luggage…

Bola Tinubu escapes near-death attack in Lagos

Following the attack, one of the female passengers raised the alarm and recorded a video of the women who were left behind.

Among the women left stranded on the river was a reverend sister. The ladies cried out for help and stated that they had no idea where they were when they were attacked.

Watch the video below;

 

Unknown gunmen attack commercial boat in Akwa Ibom, kidnap all male passengers (Video)l

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How Chacha Eke allegedly snatched Austin Faani from Eve Esin, got married to him…

Nigerians react to alleged name of Regina Daniels’ second son

Why I need to do away with Omoni Oboli – Uche Jombo opens up

Reactions Trail Videos of Man and His very Tall Wife, He Reaches Her on Her…

Eve Esin reacts to reports that Chacha Eke snatched Austin Faani from her

Truck driver strips, acts insane after crashing into 2021 Nissan Rogue worth…

Joke Silva tears up as she appreciates Taiwo Ajai Lycett’s rare friendship

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Unknown gunmen attack commercial boat in Akwa Ibom, kidnap all male passengers…

Why you should avoid first daughters if you’re still a man starting life –…

Eve Esin reacts to reports that Chacha Eke snatched Austin Faani from her

Why I prefer dating a yahoo boy than a working class man – Graduating student

Actress Ufuoma McDermott mourns as she loses dad

Chelsea sign Koulibaly on four-year deal

2023: Buhari reveals what he will focus on after his presidency

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More