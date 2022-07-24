Victor Osimhen reacts after being called out by his in-law over unpaid debt

Victor Osimhen, a professional footballer, took to social media to share a cryptic post after being called out by his in-law, Osita Okolo, and sister, Esther, for an unpaid debt.

Osimhen’s sister and husband accused him of refusing to pay them 69,000 pounds and 439,000 dollars in an interview with media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze.

The man while laying his compliant to Daddy Freeze noted that Victor tricked him into giving him the money and he did without having a second thought because of the trust he had in him.

He claimed that the money was his commission from a football deal.

He went on to assert that trusting Osimhen was the greatest mistake he made. Osimhen’s sister who also spoke broke down in tears at some point in the video while categorically stating that all she needs is for Osimhen to give her husband back his money.

However, a few moments after the video went viral on the internet, the footballer took to his Instagram story to share an unclear post.

He wrote:

“Amazing actors, wonderful”. The write-up was accompanied by some emojis of laughter.

Check out the posts below: