Victor Osimhen’s sister, in-law drag him over alleged N217m debt [Video]

Victor Osimhen, a Super Eagles striker and Napoli forward, has been called out by his elder sister, Esther Okolo, over an alleged €69,000 and $439,000 (over N217m) debt.

Esther Okolo registered her grievance in a recent Instagram live session with media personality, Daddy Freeze, noting that Victor has refused to return the money he owed her husband, his brother-in-law.

During the live chat, Esther went on disclosing that her husband was working with the Napoli Striker before they went their separate ways, thus arriving at the debt.

Lamenting the alleged abandonment of the family members by Victor, the embattled lady burst out saying that since the Napoli striker attained fame, he has refused to treat her like his sister.

In her words: “My brother Victor Osimhen accused my husband of not helping us which is true. Because I had to borrow money to start a business that I am into right now. I am not saying he should help me because he said he won’t help me.

,”There is no problem with that, what I want is for him to pay my husband his money. Even my other siblings don’t want to help us retrieve the money. Daddy Freeze as I am talking to you I don’t have hope.”

Her husband confirmed Esther’s claims and also talked about the super Eagles star’s fraud controversy with his current football club.

Watch the video below;