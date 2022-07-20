Video of Emmanuella and Mark Angel stirs reactions

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Popular Nigerian child comedienne, Emmanuella, has shared an adorable video of herself and her Uncle, Mark.

In the video, she and Mark Angel were seen having fun together.

The video has stirred reactions among her numerous fans.

Sharing the video, she captioned it: “Me and Uncle Mark are wishing you a happy new week.”

Her comment section was filled with lots of praises as many showered praises on Mark Angel for bringing Emmanuella to the spotlight.

A fan noted that Mark Angel’s blessings are awaiting him in heaven because of his great support to Emmanuella.

In her words,

“Uncle Mark, your blessing is already in heaven and on earth for contributing to Ella’s growth o.”

Watch the video below:
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1102868533641123?fs=e&extid=chYV2B

